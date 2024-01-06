Deals
Rain and Winds Will Increase Through The Evening

By Chelsea Aaron
Jan. 5, 2024
Today is looking mostly cloudy and seasonal with highs around 50 degrees. Winds will be breezy from the southeast through the afternoon occasionally gusting up to 25 miles per hour. Widespread rain showers will move in later tonight and increase in coverage by Saturday morning. Temperatures will stay in the 40s for Saturday so this will all fall as very chilly rain with most locations seeing half an inch to an inch of rainfall by the early afternoon. Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days with slow clearing skies and sunshine late in the afternoon. Expect high temperatures to trend below average in the mid and upper 40s.

Next Tuesday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day as a strong storm system moves in from the southwest. The severe weather threat should stay well to our south, but heavy rainfall will arrive by late Monday afternoon and stick around through Tuesday. Some locations could see two or more inches of rainfall, and this will lead to an isolated flash flooding concern. Along with the heavy rainfall, non-storm related wind gusts will likely exceed 40 miles per hour on Tuesday morning and this could lead to isolated power outages, so please check back for the latest on Tuesday’s forecast.

More active weather will continue late next week with another strong system possible by the latter half of the week. We’ll be sure and keep you updated with any forecast changes through the upcoming days.

