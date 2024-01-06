Pelham Police arrest south Alabama man for human trafficking

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A south Alabama man was arrested in Pelham for human trafficking.

Pelham Police received information Thursday from Hoover Police that a person visiting Pelham was attempting to procure a minor child for sexual activity.

Pelham Police detectives and Homeland Security Investigations began a series of interviews and surveillance. Within eight hours of notification, William Guy Long, 46, from Bay Minette, Alabama, was arrested at a local motel. No specific child was ever in imminent danger, according to police.

Long is in the Shelby County Jail with no bond. He is charged with 1st Degree Human Trafficking and Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act.

