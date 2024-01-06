‘Huge blessing’: 2 families receive new homes in Madison Co.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two families received keys to their new homes in south Huntsville through volunteers from Habitat for Humanity on Saturday.

Habitat for Humanity of the River Valley serves Madison and Limestone Counties and started the new year off by dedicating two newly completed homes to two Huntsville partner families.

Cynthia Neal, one of the new homeowners, said she is beyond blessed with the opportunity to have a new home for her daughters.

“It’s a huge blessing,” Neal said. “I just feel blessed.”

Habitat for Humanity serves families who make between 25% and 60% of Area Median Income and currently live in substandard or inadequate housing.

Neal said she also looks forward to starting new traditions with her family.

“I look forward to traditions,” Neal said. “Just starting those traditions so my girls can develop them and share them, with their families in the future.

Another new homeowner, Vicki Wade now neighbors Neal and said she is ready to get to know more of her new neighbors and community.

“This is a new community for me, I want to be a good neighbor,” Wade said. “I want to get to know my neighbors — I want to be a welcoming neighbor.”

Over 300 families have received their dream of affordable homeownership all in partnership with the non-profit.

Learn more about Habitat for Humanity of the River Valley and volunteer opportunities, by clicking here.

