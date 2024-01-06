Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Homeless population in Guntersville continues to increase

Guntersville homeless camp on Hwy. 431
Guntersville homeless camp on Hwy. 431(Advertiser Gleam)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville’s population is continuing to see an uptick in more homeless people.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, the Advertiser-Gleam, the increased homeless population in Guntersville has become a big issue and was a topic of discussion at this week’s City Council meeting.

Guntersville Councilman Larry Wilson brought up if anyone noticed the homeless camp across the lake from County Park No. 1 after Mayor Leigh Dollar asked for any final remarks before the end of the meeting.

Councilman Wilson said the homeless camp happens to be very strategically placed making it sort of camouflage from the highway.

Mayor Dollar said she has noticed the camp and emphasized that it’s everywhere. She mentioned an instance where a homeless person had broken into a vacant home and started living there. She said a fire at the driving range associated with the former Guntersville Bowling Alley was believed to be from people living in the old range building.

As for the camp that Wilson mentioned, no camping is allowed in County Park No. 1, and TVA limits property for strictly “day use only” or camping for two weeks.

On Thursday, Advertiser-Gleam reported that they received a report that government equipment was on the lakeshore removing the homeless man and his camp.

Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson was not at the weekly Council meeting but did mention the concern for the homeless.

“I don’t know that the numbers are going up,” Chief Peterson said. “But I think the homeless activity may be going up. People may be seeing homeless more and they’re more alert to it.”

Chief Peterson said there was a noticeable uptick in the number of homeless people during the COVID pandemic.

He said Guntersville doesn’t have a specified “homeless encampment,” however did mention Albertville did at one time. He said the homeless population is more spread throughout an area around Wyeth Drive.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Decatur police officer Mac Bailey Marquette was arrested for murder in connection to the...
Decatur officer indicted for murder in connection to death of Steve Perkins
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
House fire on Browns Ferry Road in Madison
Four adults, four kids displaced in Madison house fire on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity of the River Valley houses dedicates two homes in Madison Co.
‘Huge blessing’: 2 families receive new homes in Madison Co.
Habitat for Humanity awards two families homes
2 families receive new homes in Madison Co. through Habitat for Humanity
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
Kitchen Cops hone in on problem areas of Madison Co.
Decatur Housing Authority
Decatur Housing Authority awards bid to end discrimination settlement