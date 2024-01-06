Homeless population in Guntersville continues to increase

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville’s population is continuing to see an uptick in more homeless people.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, the Advertiser-Gleam, the increased homeless population in Guntersville has become a big issue and was a topic of discussion at this week’s City Council meeting.

Guntersville Councilman Larry Wilson brought up if anyone noticed the homeless camp across the lake from County Park No. 1 after Mayor Leigh Dollar asked for any final remarks before the end of the meeting.

Councilman Wilson said the homeless camp happens to be very strategically placed making it sort of camouflage from the highway.

Mayor Dollar said she has noticed the camp and emphasized that it’s everywhere. She mentioned an instance where a homeless person had broken into a vacant home and started living there. She said a fire at the driving range associated with the former Guntersville Bowling Alley was believed to be from people living in the old range building.

As for the camp that Wilson mentioned, no camping is allowed in County Park No. 1, and TVA limits property for strictly “day use only” or camping for two weeks.

On Thursday, Advertiser-Gleam reported that they received a report that government equipment was on the lakeshore removing the homeless man and his camp.

Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson was not at the weekly Council meeting but did mention the concern for the homeless.

“I don’t know that the numbers are going up,” Chief Peterson said. “But I think the homeless activity may be going up. People may be seeing homeless more and they’re more alert to it.”

Chief Peterson said there was a noticeable uptick in the number of homeless people during the COVID pandemic.

He said Guntersville doesn’t have a specified “homeless encampment,” however did mention Albertville did at one time. He said the homeless population is more spread throughout an area around Wyeth Drive.

