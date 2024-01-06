Decatur Housing Authority awards bid to end discrimination settlement

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -The Decatur Housing Authority will now have the opportunity to meet its obligations under a new agreement with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) after the agency accused it of racial discrimination.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, the Decatur Daily, the authority plans to revitalize 46 apartments at Westgate Gardens and is required to under the voluntary compliance agreement from 2021. However, the authority has been unable to receive THE required bids for the project needed by HUD.

At Thursday’s monthly meeting, the authority awarded Rysec Building Group LLC a company bid of nearly $600 thousand for the renovations. HUD charged the authority in March 2020 with discriminating against Blacks who were on waiting lists at Decatur-based apartments that offer views of the Tennessee River.

According to HUD, Blacks were pushed to Westgate Gardens, a Northwest Decatur housing project off West Moulton Road.

DHA Executive Director Taura Denmon said the authority had been working on this project before she started working for DHA in May 2021.

“Just the fact we’re awarding this contract is a mighty dang big deal,” Denmon said.

Denmon said awarding the contract “points us in the right direction.” She then added, “As far as we know,” the Westgate project “is what we believe” will complete the requirements of the voluntary compliance agreement.

Chairman Miles Wright is the only board member remaining from when the authority entered into the voluntary compliance agreement (VCA).

“It’s a relief to get that bid going, that’s for sure. To the best of my knowledge, that’s the last requirement of the VCA. It’s a good step. I’m real pleased we’re going to be able to accomplish this and close that VCA out,” Wright said.

After receiving a single bid in at least three attempts to hire a contractor, five contractors submitted bids before the Dec. 6 bid opening.

Denmon said the architect, EDT-THA Architecture, of Huntsville, used its connections to help find additional bidders.

“I guess it matters who knows who and they know the right people,” Denmon said. “They told us coming in they thought we would get at least three bids, and we got five. We also did some outreach here at the authority.”

Denmon said Ryzec’s bid was the fourth lowest in value but the company “was the most responsive and most responsible bidder.”

After the residents return to their newly renovated apartments, the temporary apartments will be cleaned and painted so more tenants can move in, Denmon said.

