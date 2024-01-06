Birmingham PD: 12-year-old struck by gunfire from drive-by shooting a block away while sitting in house

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says a 12-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday evening in his home near East Lake Park. Police say the boy was struck by gunfire from a drive-by shooting that happened over a block away from that home.

Around 6:30 p.m., police were initially called to the 8300 block of Division Avenue after ShotSpotter alerted 911 to gunfire in the area.

Soon after being called to that location, officers were told a child was shot in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue South - one block over from that location on Division Avenue.

Patrol officers responded to both locations.

At Division Avenue, officers located shell casings in the roadway. When officers arrived at the 1st Avenue South location, that’s when they found a 12-year-old boy who had been shot.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded and took the child to an area hospital for treatment of what police called life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say they believe a drive-by shooting took place at the Division Avenue location and the gunfire from that shooting made it to the house on 1st Avenue South where the 12-year-old boy sitting inside the home was shot.

“It’s frustrating because a house is supposed to be our children’s safe place,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department.

No suspects are in custody. Police continue to investigate. If you have any information that could help with their investigation, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

