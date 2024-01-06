Alumni group calls for Oakwood University President’s resignation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For months, Oakwood University’s alumni and former faculty have been calling for more transparency and accountability when it comes to their beloved school.

They have demanded action on financial challenges they believe the university is facing but have seen little movement or no progress. Now, their requests are turning into very sharp rhetoric and calling for President Dr. Leslie Pollard to resign.

“What we’re ultimately hoping for is not just a change in who’s in the president’s office, but a change in how Oakwood operates, culturally, and as a system,” Concerned Oakwoodites co-founder David Person said.

The Concerned Oakwoodites is a group composed of 1,700 Oakwood University Alumni, former faculty and staff. The representatives who spoke with WAFF 48 News and say change can only start at the top.

“We know you’re facing financial challenges. We want to know how bad and what’s the plan to get out of it,” Concerned Oakwoodites Leadership Joe Booth.

In a December letter calling for Pollard’s resignation, the Concerned Oakwoodites cite a number of what they call troubling patterns.

Financial misrepresentations, enrollment declines, the accreditation status of the nursing program and even Dr Pollard’s raises...

“It appears as though some things have been done, that were patently manipulative, and deceptive,” Person said.

They highlight a 2022 audit, conducted on the historically Black Seventh-day Adventist institution. Citing $43 million in total consolidated liabilities.

“Consequently, we just had to go dig in the 990 forms and financial statements to come up with our own answers. So there’s been no effort to explain the finances when we see the decline,” Booth said. “That’s a problem when you are not consistently increasing your enrollment to the leave of where you have revenue to balance out the operation.”

Oakwood’s Spokesperson issued a statement explaining its position:

Like most faith-based colleges and universities – including Seventh-day Adventist Universities in the North American Division – Oakwood University faces the challenge of attracting greater numbers of students from a shrinking available pool. Educational industry research points out that this reality is not unique to Oakwood University; it is an increasingly common challenge for institutions across multiple regions and demographic groups, whether public or private. Oakwood University administrators have been engaged in strategic planning with its Board of Trustees (BOT) throughout the latter half of 2023 – including extensive and in-depth discussion at the Trustees’ October and November meetings. The Board’s work focused on developing updated plans to further strengthen Oakwood University’s financial foundation in a way that aligns with and responds to current market realities. Previous financial and enrollment challenges required adjustments in financial operations but did not affect solvency. Expenditures on student scholarships and designated funds used for capital projects reduced our cash on hand. However, there has been no new indebtedness. The institution, with the support of financial advisors, continues to look for ways to reduce expenses while increasing revenues. We have already begun communicating key updates about Oakwood University with alumni around the United States and around the globe. We have several established communication channels through which we will continue to share timely and relevant updates with our stakeholders in the coming months. We include two such updates here concerning the University’s philanthropy and its recent accreditation evaluation. In 2023, financial support through philanthropic channels increased by 1.2 million dollars over 2022. On December 6, 2023, the 77 members of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) Board of Directors, on behalf of the US Department of Education, voted the full 10-year institutional accreditation to the University through to 2032. This important work is taking place under the leadership of University President Dr. Leslie Pollard, whose significant accomplishments and 25+ years of higher educational expertise is greatly valued by the Board of Trustees. The BOT strongly supports and affirms the President, his administrators, the University’s dedicated faculty, our sacrificial staff, and the stellar students we are each privileged to serve. Oakwood University values its vast network of alumni, who are deeply vested in the institution’s continued success, and thanks all of our stakeholders for their continued prayers, their significant financial support, and their positive private and public influence as we advance Oakwood University.

Members of the Concerned Oakwoodites say truly who holds the power here comes down to the employees, students and parents of Oakwood to exercise their power for change.

They encourage all to go to visit their website.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.