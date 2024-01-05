Deals
UPDATE: Residents of Hardin Road say one-way street change has improved safety despite other feedback

Other residents claim the change forced drivers to take longer routes to their homes
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville residents continue to speak out about a recent change to a commonly used road on River Rocks Plantation.

Recently, the city converted Hardin Road from a two-lane road to a one-way street. Council members say the narrowness of the road created danger for passing drivers.

However, residents who live on Wyeth Drive or Lindsey Lane claimed the change eliminated a road that was commonly used as a cut through to avoid traffic on 431.

With Hardin Road now travelling southbound, they claim drivers have been forced to take longer routes to and from their homes.

However, Bob Fredrickson lives on Hardin Road at River Rocks Plantation, a community of vacation homes in Guntersville.

He says when the city converted Hardin from a two-lane road to a one-way street, the community became much safer.

Fredrickson says during spring and summer months, golf-carts, walkers, and children frequently walk Hardin Road, and there have been many close calls involving cars.

He says those who live in River Rocks full time, and those who vacation here are grateful for the city’s change.

“They recognized how the River Rocks Plantation development had changed how Hardin road had to be used. Also the level of traffic dropped down significantly,” said Fredrickson.

In reaction to those who oppose the change and wish to see the city reverse their decision, Fredrickson said safety should be the top priority.

”A lot of people living on Wyeth Drive and Lindsey lane use Hardin Road as a cut through. Safety always has to trump convenience,” said Fredrickson.

Councilman Rich Russell told WAFF 48 the city plans to hire a traffic engineer who will offer further advice on how to improve Hardin Road.

Fredrickson urges the Guntersville City Council to stick to their decision.

