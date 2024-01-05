Transitional staples to add to your closet

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It might be hard to believe with the cold weather and grey skies outside, but before we know it, winter will transition into spring. And for Alabama, that means you’ll need pieces you can warm up with layers or keep it simple and cool down.

Form Clothiers has so many fantastic pieces that will be perfect for transitional weather. Here are some of her favorites.

Matching Sets:

The Hard to Resist Set comes in multiple colors and is a great piece of elevated athleisure. The pleating on the pant leg is elegant and takes the set to another level.

Dress her up with heels, or keep things simple with sneakers. (Form Clothiers)

Running true to size, it features a long sleeve, bubble top with matching pin-tuck joggers. This set is fabulous & fun to wear!

A long sleeve, bubble top with matching pin-tuck joggers (Form Clothiers)

Midi Dresses:

Midi dresses can be paired with sneakers for a casual look or dressed up with a pair of heels! Form Clothiers has plenty of options.

Midi dresses are great styles for winter to spring (Form Clothiers)

Shoes:

A great shoe for the transitional season is loafers. Wear them in the winter with socks or in the spring once the weather begins to warm up.

A shoe you can wear with any and everything! (Form Clothiers)

Form Clothiers’s Uniform Patent Loafers is a shoe you can wear with any and everything! The Uniform Patent Loafers have a sleek, patent leather finish with tassel detailing. A black loafer is a closet staple and a year-round shoe. Grab these while they’re available!

You can shop all of these pieces and more in-store at Form Clothiers in Gas Light Alley at Stovehouse or online here. Be sure to follow them on Instagram to stay in the know on new items and deals!

