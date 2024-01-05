Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Sylvania man charged with child abuse

30-year-old Tracy Lee Ray was arrested nearly a month ago on a child abuse charge.
30-year-old Tracy Lee Ray was arrested nearly a month ago on a child abuse charge.(DCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Sylvania man was arrested nearly a month ago on a child abuse charge.

Officials with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Tracy Lee Ray of Sylvania was arrested on Dec. 4 and charged with Abuse of Child Torture/Willful.

Situations involving our children are so hard on everyone involved. I would like to thank our investigations and DHR for taking care of this so quickly and always making our children a top priority.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden

Ray is being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center, bond awaiting to be set by a judge.

Officials say due to the sensitivity of the case, no other information will be released at this time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Decatur police officer Mac Bailey Marquette was arrested for murder in connection to the...
Decatur officer indicted for murder in connection to Steve Perkins death
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
House fire on Browns Ferry Road in Madison
Four adults, four kids displaced in Madison house fire on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Dillon Herrington, the Madison man nicknamed the MAGA Lumberjack, has been indicted on a rape...
Man known as ‘MAGA Lumberjack’ facing rape charge in Limestone County
Billy Lee, 48 was arrested on Thursday and booked on multiple child sex abuse charges.
Geraldine man accused of sexually assaulting 6-year-old
A fire broke out at a home at 2500 Mastin Lake Road in Huntsville.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue battle fire at home on Mastin Lake Road
Ja’Marious Logan was found dead in Sylacauga in November, two months after he was reported...
Pistol-whipped, kidnapped and beaten: Details emerge in Ja’Marious Logan case