Sylvania man charged with child abuse

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Sylvania man was arrested nearly a month ago on a child abuse charge.

Officials with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Tracy Lee Ray of Sylvania was arrested on Dec. 4 and charged with Abuse of Child Torture/Willful.

Situations involving our children are so hard on everyone involved. I would like to thank our investigations and DHR for taking care of this so quickly and always making our children a top priority.

Ray is being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center, bond awaiting to be set by a judge.

Officials say due to the sensitivity of the case, no other information will be released at this time.

