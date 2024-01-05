Deals
Scottsboro Football Head Coach Bell Resigns

Coach Bell led the Wildcats to two playoff appearances in three seasons.
By Cam Derr
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - After three seasons the Scottsboro Wildcats head football coach, Cris Bell has resigned.

The news came Thursday that Coach Bell would not be returning for the 2024 season. Bell led the Wildcats to an 18-15 overall record with appearances in the back-to-back seasons.

This past year was Scottsboro’s best season since 2019, finishing second in Class 5A Region 7 at 8-3 overall. Coach Bell coached the Wildcats offense to its third highest scoring season in its history with 432 points scored.

