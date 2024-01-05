Scottsboro Football Head Coach Bell Resigns

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - After three seasons the Scottsboro Wildcats head football coach, Cris Bell has resigned.

The news came Thursday that Coach Bell would not be returning for the 2024 season. Bell led the Wildcats to an 18-15 overall record with appearances in the back-to-back seasons.

This past year was Scottsboro’s best season since 2019, finishing second in Class 5A Region 7 at 8-3 overall. Coach Bell coached the Wildcats offense to its third highest scoring season in its history with 432 points scored.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.