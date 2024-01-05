Deals
Parade held on Steve Perkins 40th birthday

Members of the Decatur community covered Decatur’s 2nd Avenue Thursday night for a parade honoring Steve Perkins, who was shot and killed by Decatur police in
By Matthew King
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the Decatur community covered Decatur’s 2nd Avenue Thursday night for a parade honoring Steve Perkins, who was shot and killed by Decatur police in September.

Friends of the Perkins family said their loved one’s birthday feels different this year.

“He should be here, Steve should be here,” protester Briona Watkins. “We should be celebrating him in other ways, rather than what happened with his murder.”

In the three months since the shooting death of Perkins, community members said they’ve struggled to find common ground over several debates: including the right times to protest.

“It just lets us know that so many in the city and surrounding areas like Huntsville let us know that we’re doing a good thing,” Watkins said. “It’s also the right thing.”

They said that’s created a division in the community, so they expect to host more parades with a focus on unity.

“This parade is for peace, and in the city of Decatur, we need peace,” Morgan County NAACP President Rodney Gordon said. Any time you can come together and unify, it’s a beautiful thing.”

