‘My hard work paid off’: Lawrence County senior heading to Harvard on a full ride

Kaesyn Price is heading to Harvard in the fall
Kaesyn Price is heading to Harvard in the fall
By Aria Pons
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) -For the first time in years, Lawrence County High School officials say one of their students is heading to an Ivy League school.

Kaesyn Price is a senior heading to Harvard next fall on a full ride scholarship. Price said when he grows up, he wants to dedicate his life to finding cures and treatments for certain illnesses.

Price graduates in spring 2024 and plans to double major in psychology and molecular biology at Harvard. Price received a full ride scholarship after scoring a 33 on the ACT.

“I got the notification and I opened it,” Price said. “And I just kind of started screaming because I was super excited to and then also it was kind of like a relief because it was like now I know for sure I am going to this great school and all my hard work has paid off.”

Price said he has overcome a lot of adversity in his life. Price was adopted, his mom has medical issues and his dad died when he was very young. He said his parents are the reason he works so hard and the reason he wants to make a difference.

However, Price said he could not do it without certain role models and teachers in his life like his history teacher Collin Burns.

“I never doubted for a second that Kaesyn would make it just like I don’t doubt that any other student couldn’t apply themselves in a similar fashion,” Burns said. “Kaesyn appears to have a superpower being able to push through some really dense material and they find fulfillment in that.”

Price has advice for anyone trying to do the same: work hard and apply yourself.

“Don’t stop just because it’s hard,” Price said. “It’s going to be hard. That’s just how life is. The important thing is that if you do fall, you get back up and you continue because if you stop that’s it. But if you try, you know you did your best.”

Price said he cannot wait to go and make the whole Lawrence County community proud.

