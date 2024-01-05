Deals
Morgan Co. DA to hold press conference regarding Steve Perkins case on Friday

Steve Perkins is seen
Steve Perkins is seen(Photo provided)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County District Attorney will hold a press conference on Friday morning regarding the shooting death of Steve Perkins.

Perkins was shot and killed outside of his home during the early hours of Sept. 29 by Decatur Police Department officers.

Following his death numerous residents of Decatur held vigils and protests outside City Hall and Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling’s home, the Hudson Memorial Bridge and during city council meetings.

Nearly two months after the shooting, three officers involved in the shooting were terminated while one officer was placed on an unpaid suspension.

Morgan County DA Scott Anderson says the conference will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday. WAFF 48 News will be in attendance and will be livestreaming on all of our streaming platforms.

