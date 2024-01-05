Man arrested following overnight standoff in Gurley
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies arrested a man following a standoff in Gurley on Friday morning.
The incident happened on Little Cove Road around 2 a.m.
WAFF 48 is told the ordeal started as a routine traffic stop. Deputies said 31-year-old Travis Flippo decided to run instead and took shelter in the home.
Flippo was booked into the Madison County Jail around 6 a.m. on a slew of charges including attempting to elude and obstructing governmental operations.
No injuries were reported during the standoff.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.