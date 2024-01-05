Man arrested following overnight standoff in Gurley

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies arrested a man following a standoff in Gurley on Friday morning.

The incident happened on Little Cove Road around 2 a.m.

WAFF 48 is told the ordeal started as a routine traffic stop. Deputies said 31-year-old Travis Flippo decided to run instead and took shelter in the home.

Flippo was booked into the Madison County Jail around 6 a.m. on a slew of charges including attempting to elude and obstructing governmental operations.

No injuries were reported during the standoff.

