Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Man arrested following overnight standoff in Gurley

Travis Flippo was booked into the Madison County Jail around 6 a.m. on a slew of charges including attempting to elude and obstructing governmental operations.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies arrested a man following a standoff in Gurley on Friday morning.

The incident happened on Little Cove Road around 2 a.m.

WAFF 48 is told the ordeal started as a routine traffic stop. Deputies said 31-year-old Travis Flippo decided to run instead and took shelter in the home.

Flippo was booked into the Madison County Jail around 6 a.m. on a slew of charges including attempting to elude and obstructing governmental operations.

No injuries were reported during the standoff.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
House fire on Browns Ferry Road in Madison
Four adults, four kids displaced in Madison house fire on New Year’s Eve
Kristy Cowen was charged with murder in connection to a domestic violence incident in Marshall...
Guntersville woman charged with murder in connection to domestic violence

Latest News

Jason Starr and his brother Darin were sentenced to life in prison without parole for the...
Daughter tells killer father, “F*** You”
Aairon Savage resigned his position with the Red Red Raiders effective Friday.
Aairon Savage resigns as Decatur football head coach after one season
Travis Flippo was booked into the Madison County Jail around 6 a.m. on a slew of charges...
Man arrested following overnight standoff in Gurley
WAFF AM 4:30-5:00am – Syncbak
Two men arrested for pharmacy burglaries in Moulton