Jackson County leaders take first steps of Economic Resiliency Plan

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An increase in population and businesses in the community is encouraging Jackson County leaders to make improvements to infrastructure.

Commission Chairman Bill Nance says more and more people are moving into in Jackson County. Because of this, county leaders have decided to reevaluate their economic goals.

“One of the things that’s important to us is we understand this growth, we understand what the future of that growth will be, and we have to be in a position to accommodate that Growth growth,” said Nance.

County commissioners have called on outside sources to help develop a new Economic Resiliency Plan to improve infrastructure which can include roads, broad band, and housing.

The KPS group out of Birmingham was invited to the first meeting for plan in December. Principal Planner Jason Fondren says he will assist in drafting the plan for the county.

“We help put together goals and begin prioritizing those individual actions. Here’s what we want to do within the next year or five years,” said Fondren.

Nance says the first step is community input.

Fondren will put together a survey for residents to pinpoint the needs of the county. Fondren says survey questions will ask what residents enjoy most about Jackson County, as well as what they think can be changed.

“How they look at how it is changing. Whether economic opportunities or quality of life have gotten better or stayed the same,” said Fondren.

For District 2 Commissioner Paul Kennamer, he says he’d like to know how the county views the overall growth.

“As a community and as a county, and all the citizens.. how big do we want to get? What’s that plan. We’re looking forward to seeing how this goes.”

Fondren says the survey will be up on social media, websites, and distributed through print publications by the end of January. The survey will run for at least two months before data is collected and analyzed.

