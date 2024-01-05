Huntsville Police search for liquor store robbery suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are looking for a liquor store robbery suspect and is asking the public for assistance.

A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department says officers responded to a robbery call at Vices Beverages on Memorial Parkway on Tuesday night.

The robbery is still under investigation but now officials want the public’s help in tracking down the suspect. Authorities say the suspect is believed to be driving a black Volkswagen Jetta with no tag. They also ask that the public pay close attention to the way the suspect walks in the following video.

Huntsville Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a liquor store robbery suspect.

If you recognize the suspect or if you have any information please call (256)213-4517.

