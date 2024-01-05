Huntsville Fire & Rescue battle fire at home on Mastin Lake Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire on Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home at 2500 Mastin Lake Road.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

So far, no reports of any injuries. It’s unclear what caused the fire.

