Geraldine man accused of sexually assaulting 6-year-old

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A 48-year-old Geraldine man was arrested on Thursday and booked on multiple child sex abuse charges.

Officials say that on Dec. 28, deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home new Swearengin where they made contact with a 6-year-old and their parents.

The child had told their parents that a visiting family member, identified as Billy Lee, had engaged in sexual nature with them. At the time deputies were told by relatives that Lee was highly intoxicated and was “passed out” in the home.

Marshall County DHR and investigators were contacted and deputies made contact with Lee in a bedroom of the home.

Deputies found that Lee had active warrants through the Fyffe Police Department and was taken into custody on those warrants.

The child was interviewed by the Children’s Advocacy Center where they said that Lee had fondled and performed oral sex on the child. The following day warrants were obtained for his arrest.

Upon his release from the DeKalb County Detention Center, Lee was arrested on Jan. 3 on Sodomy-1st degree and Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12 charges.

