Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Geraldine man accused of sexually assaulting 6-year-old

Billy Lee, 48 was arrested on Thursday and booked on multiple child sex abuse charges.
Billy Lee, 48 was arrested on Thursday and booked on multiple child sex abuse charges.(MCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A 48-year-old Geraldine man was arrested on Thursday and booked on multiple child sex abuse charges.

Officials say that on Dec. 28, deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home new Swearengin where they made contact with a 6-year-old and their parents.

The child had told their parents that a visiting family member, identified as Billy Lee, had engaged in sexual nature with them. At the time deputies were told by relatives that Lee was highly intoxicated and was “passed out” in the home.

Marshall County DHR and investigators were contacted and deputies made contact with Lee in a bedroom of the home.

Deputies found that Lee had active warrants through the Fyffe Police Department and was taken into custody on those warrants.

The child was interviewed by the Children’s Advocacy Center where they said that Lee had fondled and performed oral sex on the child. The following day warrants were obtained for his arrest.

Upon his release from the DeKalb County Detention Center, Lee was arrested on Jan. 3 on Sodomy-1st degree and Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12 charges.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Decatur police officer Mac Bailey Marquette was arrested for murder in connection to the...
Decatur officer indicted for murder in connection to Steve Perkins death
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
House fire on Browns Ferry Road in Madison
Four adults, four kids displaced in Madison house fire on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Dillon Herrington, the Madison man nicknamed the MAGA Lumberjack, has been indicted on a rape...
Man known as ‘MAGA Lumberjack’ facing rape charge in Limestone County
30-year-old Tracy Lee Ray was arrested nearly a month ago on a child abuse charge.
Sylvania man charged with child abuse
A fire broke out at a home at 2500 Mastin Lake Road in Huntsville.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue battle fire at home on Mastin Lake Road
Ja’Marious Logan was found dead in Sylacauga in November, two months after he was reported...
Pistol-whipped, kidnapped and beaten: Details emerge in Ja’Marious Logan case