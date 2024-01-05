Decatur officer arrested for murder in connection to Steve Perkins case

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police officer Mac Bailey Marquette was arrested for murder in connection to the shooting death of Steve Perkins, Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson announced on Friday.

The 23-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday evening after turning himself in at the Morgan County Jail.

Marquette was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a grand jury warrant for murder. His bond was set at $30,000 and he has since bonded out.

Perkins was shot and killed outside of his home during the early hours of Sept. 29 by Decatur Police Department officers amid a dispute with a tow truck driver.

The three other officers connected to Perkins’ death, Christopher Mukkadam, Joey Williams, and Vance Summers, are not facing charges.

Anderson said on Friday that of the four officers, only Marquette fired shots at Perkins.

In the wake of the Perkins shooting Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling announced that three of the four officers were fired and a fourth was suspended.

All four later appealed that discipline and have hearings scheduled for the end of January.

Marquette joined the Decatur Police Department in 2020. He previously worked at Lowe’s in Hartsell and Decatur, according to his personnel file.

