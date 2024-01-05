Deals
Decatur City Hall closes early Friday

The move comes amid a Decatur police officer being indicted in the death of Steve Perkins
Decatur police officer Mac Bailey Marquette was indicted for murder in connection to the shooting death of Steve Perkins
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City Hall has been closed for the rest of the day Friday, according to a police officer inside.

The police officer said Mayor Tab Bowling announced that city hall would close early Friday sometime Friday morning.

Bowling explained the rationale behind the move to WAFF.

“Thursday I learned that our District Attorney would have a press conference scheduled today. Not knowing what the District Attorney would share, I felt it best to let our non-essential employees work from home at 10:00 a.m. Friday. All departmental phones are forwarded to managers, and in some cases, city employees are continuing to work remotely.”

Friday morning, the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office announced an indictment against former Decatur Police Officer Mac Bailey Marquette. He is now charged with murder for the death of Steve Perkins, who was killed on September 29, 2023.

Since Perkins’ death, there have been numerous protests outside of Decatur City Hall.

