Daughter tells killer father, “F*** You”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Jason Starr’s estranged family unleashed on him Thursday, with one daughter saying, “You are useless,” and another telling Starr she had waited years to say to him one thing. “F*** you, I hope you rot.”

Harsh words but for a brutal crime.

This elementary school educator died at her home in 2017. (WTVY)

Convicted of killing their mother, 38-year-old schoolteacher Sara Starr, Jason sat emotionless as he got raked over the coals by his own family and before a judge sentenced him and his brother, Darin, to life in prison.

“This premeditated murder devastated the victim’s family and the surrounding community,” Acting United States Attorney Johnathan Ross said. “Jason and Darin Starr deserve to spend the rest of their lives separated from society for the terrible crime they committed.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross speaks to reporters on January 4, 2024 as prosecutors and law enforcement officers look on. (WTVY)

Sara Starr’s November 27, 2017, murder startled those who lived in Coffee County and shattered her fourth-grade pupils at Harrand Creek Elementary in Enterprise.

Experts testified she died from two point-blank shotgun blasts fired as she walked from her Chancellor, Alabama, home headed back to school after a much-needed Thanksgiving break.

Sara Starr crime scene in Chancellor, Alabama (WTVY)

A judge ordered Jason to pay at least $2550 in spousal and child support a few days before the murder, which prosecutors consider the thing that pushed him over the edge.

Court records reveal Sara and Jason Starr had a tumultuous relationship. As they divorced, Sara was forced to live in her church’s parsonage and struggled to make ends meet. According to her mother, Rhonda Whisler, she needed a dependable vehicle to transport the four children she and Jason shared and get herself to work.

She also wanted her personal belongings.

Testimony revealed she feared Jason and what he might do to her.

So, Jason Starr immediately became a suspect after Sara’s coworkers checked on her when she failed to show up for work and discovered her lifeless body lying under the carport.

Investigators discovered Jason Starr had an alibi—he was eating in a small diner where he had gone after dropping the couple’s four children at school.

That would be one of several roadblocks on the road to justice.

“(Our) investigators worked painfully for six years,” Coffee County Sheriff Scott Byrd, then an auxiliary officer, said after the sentencing. The investigation occurred when Dave Sutton was sheriff.

Coffee County Sheriff Scott Byrd in a January 4, 2024 interview (WTVY)

Eventually, those officers identified Jason’s brother Darin, who had a criminal history, as a coconspirator.

Cell phone records showed that he traveled from his Texas home to Coffee County and, on multiple occasions, was near the home of his brother’s former wife, whom he had never met.

There were challenges.

Investigators could neither produce the murder weapon nor did they have an eyewitness that could place Darin at the crime scene.

Without that evidence, it took three years to obtain federal indictments and another three to get guilty verdicts against the Starr brothers.

Eventually, the case went to trial in September and ended after a week of grueling testimony.

“It shows you that good men win,” Byrd said.

“Due to the extraordinary work by the investigative team comprised of the FBI, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, these two men will be held accountable for their heinous actions,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown.

The children who testified during the sentencing hearing told their father they never wanted to see him again and were able to move on.

“We never gave up hope,” family friend Dena Leuci said of the verdicts in September. “We truly believed in all the law enforcement that was trying (to make an arrest).”

Family friend Dena Leuchi and other friends and family of slain Enterprise school teacher Sara Starr express appreciation to jurors who returned guilty verdicts against her former husband and his brother on September 20, 2023. (WTVY)

Defense attorneys did not comment on the sentencing but revealed their plans to appeal within a few weeks.

