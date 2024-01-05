Colbert County officials look to start new work program for inmates

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) -Colbert County officials are excited to start a herb and vegetable garden that Colbert County Jail inmates will run this spring.

District Judge Chad Smith said he was talking to inmates in his court one day about what they were having for dinner. He said they told him the food is usually bland and so he suggested they grow their own herbs and vegetables to spice it up. And now, this program along with others that the Sheriff’s department has, will teach inmates a few life lessons.

“It really is something that will be beneficial to the county,” Smith said. “It’s definitely going to be beneficial to the inmates. Statistics pretty much show that it helps with their mental health while they’re doing time in the institution. It helps with their sense of self reliance.”

Smith said the inmates thought he was joking at first, but he took his idea to Sheriff Eric Balentine who started working on bringing it together. Nonprofits have donated four cedar boxes, dirt and herbs as well as offered to teach any inmate how to properly garden and grow food.

On top of that, Sheriff Balentine has revamped the program that allows inmates to go out and pick up trash off the roads.

Smith said programs like this will help rehabilitate inmates into the work force once they get out of jail...and hopefully help keep them out of jail.

“Once they’re released from jail, they’re going right back in to our community and they’re going to be living beside us, so the more productive that they can be, the better the community is as a whole,” Smith said.

Both Smith and Balentine said that there will be more space to expand their gardens when they move into the new jail within the next few years.

