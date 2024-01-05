Deals
Cloudy and breezy with rain moving in Friday evening

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Rain Timeline
By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday!  We have some breaks in the clouds early this morning and temperatures are starting off very cold in the teens to middle 20s, be sure to dress warm heading out the door to work and school. 

Today is looking mostly cloudy and seasonal with highs around 50 degrees.  Winds will be breezy from the southeast through the afternoon occasionally gusting up to 25 miles per hour.  Widespread rain showers will move in later tonight and increase in coverage by Saturday morning.  Temperatures will stay in the 40s for Saturday so this will all fall as very chilly rain with most locations seeing 0.5 to 1 inch of rainfall by the early afternoon.  Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days with slow clearing and late sunshine, high temps will be in the middle to upper 40s. 

Next Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day as a strong storm system moves in from the southwest.  The severe weather threat should stay to our south, but heavy rainfall will arrive by late Monday afternoon and stick around through Tuesday.  Some locations can see two or more inches of rainfall and this will lead to an isolated flash flooding concern.  Along with the heavy rainfall, non-storm related wind gusts will likely exceed 40 miles per hour on Tuesday morning and this can lead to isolated power outages, please check back for the latest on Tuesday’s forecast.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

