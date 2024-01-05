Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Pistol-whipped, kidnapped and beaten: Details emerge in Ja’Marious Logan case

Ja’Marious Logan was found dead in Sylacauga in November, two months after he was reported missing in Huntsville.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New details have come to light about the kidnapping and murder of a Huntsville teen.

Four people charged in connection to Ja’Marious Logan’s death - Latorrie Gaddis, Latoya Wells, Corrie Wilson, and Deserea Cunningham - went before a judge on Friday.

It was revealed in court on Friday that there’s also a fifth person tied to the case, a witness who has immunity. The witness was referred to as “Mrs. Avery” during Friday’s court proceedings.

The 15-year-old Logan was found dead in Sylacauga in November, two months after he was reported missing in Huntsville.

A police investigator told the judge that Logan was pistol-whipped, kidnapped, and beaten at least twice in two different apartments in Huntsville.

The investigator claimed the suspects then drove Logan to an abandoned house in Sylacauga.

One of the suspects told police Logan was still alive when he went into that house with Lattorie Gaddis.

WAFF 48's D'Quan Lee's reports on the Ja'Marious Logan case in this November 2023 report.

The witness known as “Mrs. Avery” later picked Gaddis up from that home and Logan was not with him, it was revealed in court on Friday.

Logan was found in a shallow grave behind that house. A piece of roofing had been placed over the grave to cover Logan.

Investigators said the grave had been disturbed by wildlife. When the body was exhumed, there was a ligature around Logan’s neck.

The motive for the killing isn’t clear.

Investigators said the group may have thought Logan was involved in an arson, but there’s no evidence the fire ever happened.

The case is moving forward to a grand jury.

Wells, 37, and Wilson, 33, are charged with kidnapping related to Logan’s disappearance.

Deserea Cunningham, who is Gaddis’ wife, is charged with hindering prosecution.

Gaddis, 33, is charged with capital murder. He has a separate assault case that was also bound over to a grand jury.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Decatur police officer Mac Bailey Marquette was arrested for murder in connection to the...
Decatur officer indicted for murder in connection to Steve Perkins death
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
House fire on Browns Ferry Road in Madison
Four adults, four kids displaced in Madison house fire on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

A fire broke out at a home at 2500 Mastin Lake Road in Huntsville.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue battle fire at home on Mastin Lake Road
WAFF 48's Haley Baker spoke with Redstone Federal Credit Union’s LeJuan George about ways you...
Financial Friday: The best ways to save on your utility bills
An exterior photo of Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World in Leeds, Ala.
Man strips, jumps into fish tank at Bass Pro Shops in Leeds
Notice posted on the door into Decatur City Hall.
Decatur City Hall closes early Friday