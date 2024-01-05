Pistol-whipped, kidnapped and beaten: Details emerge in Ja’Marious Logan case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New details have come to light about the kidnapping and murder of a Huntsville teen.

Four people charged in connection to Ja’Marious Logan’s death - Latorrie Gaddis, Latoya Wells, Corrie Wilson, and Deserea Cunningham - went before a judge on Friday.

It was revealed in court on Friday that there’s also a fifth person tied to the case, a witness who has immunity. The witness was referred to as “Mrs. Avery” during Friday’s court proceedings.

The 15-year-old Logan was found dead in Sylacauga in November, two months after he was reported missing in Huntsville.

A police investigator told the judge that Logan was pistol-whipped, kidnapped, and beaten at least twice in two different apartments in Huntsville.

The investigator claimed the suspects then drove Logan to an abandoned house in Sylacauga.

One of the suspects told police Logan was still alive when he went into that house with Lattorie Gaddis.

The witness known as “Mrs. Avery” later picked Gaddis up from that home and Logan was not with him, it was revealed in court on Friday.

Logan was found in a shallow grave behind that house. A piece of roofing had been placed over the grave to cover Logan.

Investigators said the grave had been disturbed by wildlife. When the body was exhumed, there was a ligature around Logan’s neck.

The motive for the killing isn’t clear.

Investigators said the group may have thought Logan was involved in an arson, but there’s no evidence the fire ever happened.

The case is moving forward to a grand jury.

Wells, 37, and Wilson, 33, are charged with kidnapping related to Logan’s disappearance.

Deserea Cunningham, who is Gaddis’ wife, is charged with hindering prosecution.

Gaddis, 33, is charged with capital murder. He has a separate assault case that was also bound over to a grand jury.

