Blueberry French Toast Macarons

Little Macs shares new flavor
Little Macs shows macaron piping technique with a brand new flavor
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Owned and operated by an engineer by day, and a macaron baker by night, Little Macs is innovating the way we see flavor profiles and pairings when it comes to the French confection.

The Blueberry French Toast features maple cinnamon buttercream with a blueberry ganache center. And needless to say, we are obsessed.

The sky is the limit with flavors at Little Macs
The sky is the limit with flavors at Little Macs(Little Macs)

To order, visit Little Macs’s website here and follow their Instagram and Facebook!

