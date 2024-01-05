Blueberry French Toast Macarons

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Owned and operated by an engineer by day, and a macaron baker by night, Little Macs is innovating the way we see flavor profiles and pairings when it comes to the French confection.

The Blueberry French Toast features maple cinnamon buttercream with a blueberry ganache center. And needless to say, we are obsessed.

The sky is the limit with flavors at Little Macs (Little Macs)

To order, visit Little Macs's website here

