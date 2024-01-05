The Bakingtist owner speaks to the process of owning small business

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Heidi Kizer owns The Bakingtist café and bakery in Downtown Huntsville and this week, she announced plans to shut down the bakery after more than a year of being in business.

“The main feeling I struggle with is kind of feeling like I let people down,” she said.

She said the community she’s developed has been one-of-a-kind in its support. It’s part of the reason why the decision to close down has been so emotional for her.

“We had a very extensive business plan going into this, [it was] very very well researched. It’s just everything in the business plan didn’t go as it was supposed to be,” she said. “When you’re making a business plan, it’s a little bit of a guess in some regard even if it’s very researched. And our guess must have been off a little bit.”

Chris Udall, with HudsonAlpha, works with small businesses in Huntsville to help them thrive. He says small businesses can fail for many reasons, including being unable to weather financial woes or being unable to build a community for your business. Other times, you’re just unlucky.

“You can plan all day long and you can have the perfect plan but you can still fail if you don’t continue to think forward and make those changes,” he said. “Adapt to new situations and technologies that may threaten your business.”

For Kizer, she’s not calling it quits on the business because her community was so supportive. She’ll be opening a baking school where they’ll have classes for both adults and children.

“I’m really hoping that the whole reason I wanted to start this business is to share the science of baking and share wonderful skills in all pastry and bread and everything you can hopefully translates into this new business,” she said.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, one-in-five businesses won’t survive past their first two years of business, and Kizer is hoping to avoid becoming another statistic.

Watch Kizer’s full interview below:

Huntsville's The Bakingtist café and bakery owner Heidi Kizerin announced plans to shut down the bakery after more than a year of being in business.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.