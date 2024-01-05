Back Forty Beer Co. opens doors in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Inspired by an old agricultural term, Back Forty Beer Co. is working to change the nation’s perspective on the state of Alabama when it comes to craft beer. And just like a farm, the Deep South’s craft beer culture is fertile and primed for harvest.
Six years ago, CEO and Owner Doug Brown opened Back Forty’s doors in Birmingham. Since then, he and his wife have had their hearts set on opening an additional Huntsville location.
The Huntsville location is location conveniently close to John Hunt Park, making it a prime location for soccer season. With a large indoor venue equipped with plenty of screens and a fantastic green space, anyone can enjoy game day at Back Forty.
The space is meant and more than prepared to welcome upwards of 500 people for those larger sporting event crowds. You can grab a beer, a great meal, and experience wonderful service all in one spot.
Operating Hours:
Monday, Wednesday & Thursday: 11am-9pm
Friday & Saturday: 11am-11pm
Sunday: 11am - 8pm
Closed on Tuesdays
The state-of-the-art building has plenty of outdoor space as well. With two outdoor balconies overlooking the green space and an amazing mural facing the street, Back Forty is a must-see for Huntsvilleians!
Back Forty Huntsville is located at 3254 Leeman Ferry Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801. To view their food and beverage menus or learn more about the brewery, visit their website here.
