Aairon Savage resigns as Decatur football head coach after one season

Aairon Savage resigned his position with the Red Red Raiders effective Friday.
Aairon Savage resigned as head coach of the Decatur Red Raiders effective Friday.(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -The Decatur High School football program will be searching for a new head coach.

Aairon Savage resigned from his position with the Red Raiders effective Friday.

Savage was brought on as the head coach in Feb. 2023, a few months after Jere Adcock, who held the position for 27 seasons, announced his retirement.

Savage compiled a 3-7 record overall, and a 1-4 record in Class 6A Region 7.

Before coaching at Decatur, Savage served as the secondary coach and passing game coordinator at Western Illinois University.

A graduate of Auburn University, Savage played on the Tigers 2010 BCS National Championship team.

