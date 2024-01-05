Aairon Savage resigns as Decatur football head coach after one season

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -The Decatur High School football program will be searching for a new head coach.

Aairon Savage resigned from his position with the Red Raiders effective Friday.

Savage was brought on as the head coach in Feb. 2023, a few months after Jere Adcock, who held the position for 27 seasons, announced his retirement.

Savage compiled a 3-7 record overall, and a 1-4 record in Class 6A Region 7.

Before coaching at Decatur, Savage served as the secondary coach and passing game coordinator at Western Illinois University.

A graduate of Auburn University, Savage played on the Tigers 2010 BCS National Championship team.

