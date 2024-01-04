Deals
Two men arrested for pharmacy burglaries in Moulton

Terrell Lewis and Dremontae Moore were arrested after allegedly robbing multiple pharmacies in...
Terrell Lewis and Dremontae Moore were arrested after allegedly robbing multiple pharmacies in Moulton and surrounding areas.(LCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested after allegedly robbing multiple pharmacies in Moulton and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday morning officers with the Moulton Police Department stay close and stake out at the pharmacies located in Moulton due to recent burglaries throughout several neighboring cities and counties.

Officer Jon Zech noticed a vehicle pull into the back parking lot of Logan Pharmacy. Authorities say the car pulled around to the front before backing up and parking on the side of the building. Zech then observed someone get out of the car and run around to the front of the pharmacy.

Zech pulled into the parking lot and saw the two men run out of the pharmacy. He ordered them to stop but they ran away in separate directions.

Officer Tabitha Campbell pursued one of the suspects while Zech pursued the other. Campbell was able to detain one of the suspects, identified as Dremontae Moore, behind Pond Pure Catfish.

Zech was able to detain the other suspect, identified as Terrell Lewis, inside a gated storage area at American Self Storage. He was able to confiscate the tool used to break into Logan’s Pharmacy as well as stolen Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Acetaminophen oral solution.

Lewis was charged with Burglary-3rd degree, Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of Controlled Substance, Criminal Mischief - 2nd degree and Attempting to Elude.

Moore was charged with Burglary-3rd degree and Attempting to Elude.

Both were booked into the Lawrence County Jail where they are being held without bond.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) - Huntsville and Birmingham office, Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms (ATF) Huntsville office, Decatur Police Department, Athens Police Department, Rogersville Police Department and the North Alabama Violent Crimes Task Force provided assistance in this investigation.

At this time it is unknown on what other pharmacies in the area were potentially burglarized by the two suspects.

