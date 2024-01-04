Take your cooking skills to the next level

Deals
Rafael’s Table shares pasta from February class
Chef Abbe shows Payton how to assemble her chocolate ravioli with raspberry filling
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking to learn a new skill in 2024? Why not try a cooking class? At Rafael’s Table, they offer an array of classes and will meet you at your skill level.

Chef and Owner Abbe Diaz previewed one of Rafael’s February classes. Indulge your senses in a delightful journey of flavor and artistry with their Chocolate Heart-Shaped Ravioli Cooking Class! Join them for a hands-on experience where you’ll immerse yourself in the world of exquisite desserts, learning to create chocolate-infused heart-shaped ravioli filled with a burst of red raspberry goodness, all elegantly accompanied by a velvety Creme Anglaise.

Indulge your senses in a delightful journey of flavor and artistry with their Chocolate Heart-Shaped Ravioli Cooking Class!(Rafael's Table)

Chef Abbe will guide you through the step-by-step process, ensuring you master the art of creating the perfect chocolate pasta dough, shaping it into adorable heart ravioli, and preparing a tantalizing red raspberry filling. But that’s not all – you’ll also delve into the secrets of crafting a luxurious Creme Anglaise, a silky vanilla custard sauce that will elevate your chocolate ravioli to a level of gourmet perfection.

Class size is limited, and you have the option of having a “plus one” (for an additional charge of $20) who will work with you at your workstation.

The class will be held at Rafael’s Table in Lowe Mill in Railroad Room #3 (next door to Pizzelle’s Confections). To sign up for this class, visit here.

