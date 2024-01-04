Steve Spurrier to keynote 2024 Lion Pride Dinner and Auction

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Legendary coach Steve Spurrier will be the keynote speaker for the 2024 Lion Pride Dinner and Auction this summer.

The event, slated for August 8, will be held at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center beginning at 5 p.m.

The festivities will include various speakers, a press conference at 4:30 p.m., a silent auction, and a keynote address from Spurrier followed by a Q&A session.

Sponsorship and meet and greet packages for the event are available now. Tables of eight are on sale for $1,240 each, while individual tickets will go on sale in the summer, if available.

More information be obtained by calling Megan Dye at 256-765-4615 or at smlovelace@una.edu.

Spurrier coached over 400 games, winning a national title and seven conference championships. He had a 226-85-2 record in 25 seasons as a major college head coach.

