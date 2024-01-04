Deals
Steve Spurrier to keynote 2024 Lion Pride Dinner and Auction

In this Dec. 2, 2000, file photo, Florida head coach Steve Spurrier is carried off the field...
In this Dec. 2, 2000, file photo, Florida head coach Steve Spurrier is carried off the field after the Gators downed Auburn 28-6 in the SEC Championship at the Georgia Done in Atlanta. Players from left are by Mike Pearson (71), Kenyatta Walker (78) and Gerard Warren (61). Spurrier already has a statue outside of the football stadium and the field named after him. Next he'll serve as ambassador and consultant for the school's entire athletic department. Gators athletic director Jeremy Foley made the announcement on Friday, July 29, 2016.(WJHG)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Legendary coach Steve Spurrier will be the keynote speaker for the 2024 Lion Pride Dinner and Auction this summer.

The event, slated for August 8, will be held at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center beginning at 5 p.m.

The festivities will include various speakers, a press conference at 4:30 p.m., a silent auction, and a keynote address from Spurrier followed by a Q&A session.

Sponsorship and meet and greet packages for the event are available now. Tables of eight are on sale for $1,240 each, while individual tickets will go on sale in the summer, if available.

More information be obtained by calling Megan Dye at 256-765-4615 or at smlovelace@una.edu.

Spurrier coached over 400 games, winning a national title and seven conference championships. He had a 226-85-2 record in 25 seasons as a major college head coach.

