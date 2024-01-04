Deals
Rain returns Friday night... First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

By Brad Travis
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The weather will be very active Friday night int0 Saturday morning and then again early next week. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the potential for up to 3″ of rain and wind gusts that could exceed 50 mph.  We expect an impact from street flooding, isolated damaging winds and possible power outages early Tuesday morning.  The first system arrives Friday night with a round of heavy rain.   It will become cloudy by Friday afternoon with rain after 6pm. Widespread rain is forecast overnight Friday into Saturday morning.  Saturday afternoon and all of Sunday look dry.  Highs this weekend around 50.  Another powerful storm could arrive later next week.  Keep checking back for updates.

