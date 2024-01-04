Deals
Moulton Police still investigating wreck that put Lawrence Co. Corrections officer in hospital

Moulton police said the initial crash on Dec. 18 involved a car and a tractor trailer on Highway 157.
By Aria Pons
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Moulton Police are still investigating a wreck that sent a Lawrence County corrections officer to the hospital in December.

Corrections Officer Blake Whitaker had just got off work on Dec. 18 when he noticed a wreck involving a car and a tractor trailer on Hwy. 157.

Whitaker pulled into the center lane to help with the wreck. The tractor trailer pulled off to the side of the road while the other vehicle was at an angle blocking two lanes.

Moulton Police say an elderly man driving a pickup did not see the wreck at first, but when he did, he swerved and hit Whitaker.

Whitaker was rushed to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition and officials say since then his condition has improved.

Police said both wrecks are still under investigation.

New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

HEMSI merges with Huntsville Hospital Health System to streamline services, help neighboring...
Over 200 people are still waiting to return home after a fire at a Florence apartment complex.
