Mother charged after 3-year-old son dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound booked into Jefferson County Jail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The mother of a 3-year-old that died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Dec. 21, 2023 was booked into the Jefferson County Jail Thursday.

Police say 31-year-old Meosha Lakee Mayfield was booked into the jail at 5 p.m. on charges of reckless manslaughter in connection to the death of her son, Kacey Jackson.

She was later released on $30,000 bond.

The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 7500 block of 2nd Avenue North.

