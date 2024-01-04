Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Mother charged after 3-year-old son dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound booked into Jefferson County Jail

Meosha Mayfield
Meosha Mayfield(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The mother of a 3-year-old that died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Dec. 21, 2023 was booked into the Jefferson County Jail Thursday.

Police say 31-year-old Meosha Lakee Mayfield was booked into the jail at 5 p.m. on charges of reckless manslaughter in connection to the death of her son, Kacey Jackson.

She was later released on $30,000 bond.

The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 7500 block of 2nd Avenue North.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2024 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
Hip Hop mogul returns to Madison to have car detailed by Spokes-N-Vogues
House fire on Browns Ferry Road in Madison
Four adults, four kids displaced in Madison house fire on New Year’s Eve
Kristy Cowen was charged with murder in connection to a domestic violence incident in Marshall...
Guntersville woman charged with murder in connection to domestic violence

Latest News

Decatur police officer Mac Bailey Marquette was arrested for murder in connection to the...
Decatur officer arrested for murder in connection to Steve Perkins case
Travis Flippo was booked into the Madison County Jail around 6 a.m. on a slew of charges...
Man arrested following overnight standoff in Gurley
Jason Starr and his brother Darin were sentenced to life in prison without parole for the...
Daughter tells killer father, “F*** You”
Aairon Savage resigned his position with the Red Red Raiders effective Friday.
Aairon Savage resigns as Decatur football head coach after one season