Miss Alabama heading to Miss America competition

Miss Alabama 2023 Brianna Burrell on competition preparation and her time with the crown so far
Miss Alabama 2023 talks Miss America preparations ahead of competition
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In just ten days, Miss Alabama 2023 will take the stage of the Walt Disney Theater for the Miss America competition.

Brianna Burrell was crowned Miss Alabama earlier this summer, becoming the third Black woman ever to earn the title in the state of Alabama. She defeated over forty other competitors and took home the title in July. Now, she is preparing to compete against 50 women for the title and honor of Miss America.

Brianna Burrell after being crowned Miss Alabama 2023.
Brianna Burrell after being crowned Miss Alabama 2023.(Miss Alabama Organization)

She says that throughout this preparation period, she has experienced so many full-circle moments. All her hard work, dedication, and service to the state of Alabama has culminated in this moment, and she could not be happier.

“I am grateful to go and represent not only my state but also my hometown of Mobile, Alabama..” said Brianna.

The competition is not just a single night, but rather, 4 preliminary nights of competition and a year of preparation.

“A fulfillment of sisterhood, purpose, and belonging,” is what she hopes to take away from the competition next weekend.

Under the leadership of the new CEO of the Miss America organization, Robin Ross-Fleming, some major changes have come to the competition. Now, the preliminary competitions include 10-minute interviews, a new category of health and fitness, evening gown, talent, and the all-important on-stage question. Along with that, there have been some changes made to the scoring methods used.

“They’re focusing more on the health and wellness of the woman wearing the crown, rather than how she looks,” said Brianna. “I’m very grateful to be a part of that.”

Brianna Burrell heads to Orlando on January 5 for the Miss America competition
Brianna Burrell heads to Orlando on January 5 for the Miss America competition(Brianna Burrell)

Brianna’s philanthropic focus centers around encouraging the engagement of students of color in underfunded schools in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. SAVE-A-STEM focuses on equitable educational exploration through a partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Alabama. On top of this, she has also been able to serve in partnership with Governor Ivey’s STEM Advocacy Council to ensure that Alabama students not only see STEM within their communities but also career opportunities that might not otherwise have access to.

She recently published her first book, “Investigation Nation: Who Made It?” as a part of her social impact initiative. This book takes a look into the diverse world of inventors and inventions for students to explore! It sparks a conversation on how we can all cross borders and communities to push our world to new advancement.

She is excited to present this to the Miss America judges as she shares her plans for expanding social impact initiative nationally.

Help support Miss Alabama 2023 by voting for People's Choice
Help support Miss Alabama 2023 by voting for People's Choice(Brianna Burrell)

While the finals are not until January 14, you can vote for Miss Alabama right now for the People’s Choice Award! One dollar equals one vote, and you’re able to leave encouraging comments to cheer Brianna on! To vote, visit here.

You can watch the Miss America competition live here and stream for free on YouTube for the final competition.

