Marshall County shooting suspect taken into custody after standoff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman wanted in connection with a Marshall County shooting is now in custody.

Deputies arrested Kelly Wooten early Thursday morning on Horse Cove Road in the Gurley area.

WAFF 48 is told that deputies got a tip that Wooten was in the area. The home was quickly surrounded but Wooten eventually surrendered.

She’s been taken to Guntersville, where she’s a suspect in a shooting late Wednesday afternoon.

The victim in that shooting is expected to survive.

