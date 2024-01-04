Marshall County shooting suspect taken into custody after standoff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman wanted in connection with a Marshall County shooting is now in custody.
Deputies arrested Kelly Wooten early Thursday morning on Horse Cove Road in the Gurley area.
WAFF 48 is told that deputies got a tip that Wooten was in the area. The home was quickly surrounded but Wooten eventually surrendered.
She’s been taken to Guntersville, where she’s a suspect in a shooting late Wednesday afternoon.
The victim in that shooting is expected to survive.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.