Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Marshall Co. NAACP chapter to install its first-ever officers

The Marshall County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored...
The Marshall County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People(NAACP) will be installing its first-ever officers this month.(NAACP)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People(NAACP) will be installing its first-ever officers this month.

The Marshall County NAACP chapter is located in Guntersville and was chartered on Sept. 9, 2023. President Patricia Sherill says the chapter held elections in November for the positions and has more than 130 members.

The installation will be held at the Guntersville Library at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 19.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

Huntsville Hospital announced on Tuesday that it signed an agreement to acquire DeKalb...
Huntsville Hospital purchases DeKalb Regional Medical Center
Chris Brazelton, a Madison County Schools bus driver who was charged with driving under the...
DUI charges dropped against former Madison County Schools bus driver
HEMSI merges with Huntsville Hospital Health System to streamline services, help neighboring...
HEMSI merges with Huntsville Hospital Health System to streamline services, help neighboring counties
HEMSI merges with Huntsville Hospital Health System to streamline services, help neighboring...
HEMSI merges with Huntsville Hospital Health System to streamline services, help neighboring counties