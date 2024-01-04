Marshall Co. NAACP chapter to install its first-ever officers

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People(NAACP) will be installing its first-ever officers this month.

The Marshall County NAACP chapter is located in Guntersville and was chartered on Sept. 9, 2023. President Patricia Sherill says the chapter held elections in November for the positions and has more than 130 members.

The installation will be held at the Guntersville Library at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 19.

