Man wanted for Kentucky murder arrested in the Shoals

Lamarr Jones, who was wanted in connection to the murder of Terrez Cureton, was arrested in the Shoals.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused of murder in Kentucky has been captured in the Shoals.

Lauderdale County deputies said Lamarr Jones was arrested on Wednesday.

Jones was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Louisville back in August of last year.

The shooting claimed the life of Terrez Cureton.

US Marshals and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the capture.

