Man arrested on drug charges following Madison County traffic stop

Zachary Cosby was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Madison County.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man is behind bars after Madison County deputies said he had drugs inside his car.

Deputies said they arrested 22-year-old Zachary Cosby during a traffic stop. Investigators say they found three pounds of marijuana inside the car.

He’s charged with drug trafficking and was booked into the Madison County Jail with a $1.5 million bond.

Following his arrest, investigators searched a property in Limestone County where they found another 17 pounds of marijuana.

