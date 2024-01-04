Man arrested on drug charges following Madison County traffic stop

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man is behind bars after Madison County deputies said he had drugs inside his car.

Deputies said they arrested 22-year-old Zachary Cosby during a traffic stop. Investigators say they found three pounds of marijuana inside the car.

He’s charged with drug trafficking and was booked into the Madison County Jail with a $1.5 million bond.

Following his arrest, investigators searched a property in Limestone County where they found another 17 pounds of marijuana.

