Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Mail carrier completes his route for final time before retiring after 56 years

Dave Costa has retired after working as a mail carrier for 56 years, with 32 of those on the same route. (SOURCE: KCRG)
By KCRG via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MODESTO, Calif. (KCRA) – One mailman in California is being celebrated as he wrapped up his final route before retirement.

Dave Costa has delivered mail for more than half a century. While on his daily route, Costa always had a joke at the ready.

Many might find his jokes corny, but they were always sure to get a laugh from a customer or help ease a co-worker’s stress during a hectic day.

One of his best ones? A letter carrier walks up to a porch and then stomps on a snail. The homeowner asks the carrier why he did that.

“Cause that damn thing has been following me all day,” Costa said.

Costa said the job of delivering mail has changed a great deal since he first started in 1967.

“I started this job at $2.76 an hour in ‘67,” he said. “Back then, we used to get all this mail, we’d start at 6:30 and we wouldn’t leave until 11 o’clock to go on the streets.”

Costa said his last route was one he took care of for 32 years, and those he delivered to have become his family.

One resident Costa delivers to said the next mail carrier won’t replace him.

“He remembers my son’s name, he remembers his birthday, he asks how my family’s doing, he asks about the owners,” she said.

Copyright 2024 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
House fire on Browns Ferry Road in Madison
Four adults, four kids displaced in Madison house fire on New Year’s Eve
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

FILE -- Elvis Presley is shown performing in this undated photo at an unknown location.
Elvis Presley to return to the stage as a hologram in AI concert
This photo provided by NYC Emergency Management shows the derailment of a New York City subway...
New York City subway train derails in collision with another train, injuring more than 20 people
Huntsville Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a liquor store robbery...
Huntsville Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a liquor store robbery suspect.
Colbert County officials are excited to start a herb and vegetable garden that Colbert County...
Colbert County officials look to start new work program for inmates
Zachary Cosby was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Madison County.
Man arrested on drug charges following Madison County traffic stop