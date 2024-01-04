HEMSI merges with Huntsville Hospital Health System to streamline services, help neighboring counties

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI is officially part of the Huntsville Hospital Health System following a merger that was announced last year.

Huntsville Hospital Health System runs several ambulance services across the Tennessee Valley. They are bringing HEMSI onto the system to make a large interconnected ambulance service that covers the Tennessee Valley.

“Being able to combine the resources into having a pool of resources that stretches across the entire northern end of the state will give us some advantages in decisions that we can make to make the most efficient decision, not only from the cost perspective but also efficiency and operation in those communities,” said HH Health System Emergency Services President Jon Howell.

Hundreds of thousands of people live in the Tennessee Valley and that number is only growing.

Leaders with the Huntsville Hospital Health System (HHHS) say they want to better the healthcare across north Alabama. One of those pieces is a unified ambulance service.

“Gradually as we begin to pull all those resources together we will have a large ambulance network that goes across the northern part of the state and we hope that network will improve patient care for the citizens,” said Howell.

HHHS now runs ambulance services in seven counties, including the addition of HEMSI in Madison County.

Howell says this is the best for the entire region.

“If we notice there’s a significant event happening in Marshall County that has consumed a lot of their resources and they have several patients that need to be moved to Huntsville, we might have resources available that can help with that,” said Howell.

HHHS CEO Jeff Samz says they are working on updating their services to make their system more interconnected.

“It’ll be fun to see over the next year how we can improve and coordinate services,” said Samz. “We think there’s a lot of inefficiency, for example, if you’re getting discharged from Huntsville and you’re going back to Arab there might be one of our Marshall County ambulances sitting in the E.R. waiting to go back. We don’t have a good mechanism to send a patient back in the empty truck rather than take a HEMSI unit and drive to Arab.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.