DUI charges dropped against former Madison County Schools bus driver

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County Schools bus driver who was charged with driving under the influence last year had his charges dropped on Tuesday.

Chris Brazelton, 44 was transporting 10 students from Sparkman Middle School when he collided with another car and left the roadway.

Brazelton had stated that he was not feeling well the weekend before the crash. He was stopped by an employee after a concerned resident contacted the transportation department about him driving in an “unusual manner.”

Brazelton failed at least one part of the field sobriety test and was taken to an area hospital for further observation and tests. At that point he had been with the school system for a year without incident.

On Tuesday, District Judge Ronald Smith dismissed Brazelton’s charges without prejudice “due to an inability to meet its burden of proof.”

Although the charges are dropped, Brazelton is still facing a civil suit from the driver who was hit on that day.

