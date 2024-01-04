Crime Stoppers: Man steals boots from Boot Barn off Memorial Pkwy.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new pair of shoes can be pricey. Some people do not want to cough up the cash to buy them so they swipe them.

Investigators say in November, a man went into the Boot Barn off of Memorial Parkway and laced up a pair of brown boots.

Police say he did not stop by the register to pay and instead just walked out.

If you know him or any others on this list police are looking for this week call HPD.

Vincent Coleman is wanted for Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine. Authorities say he had cocaine in his possession and planned on selling it in the area.

Police tell us Portia Hazelwood, is charged with theft of property. She’s accused of stealing several items from the Lowe’s off the Parkway.

Brittany Wheeling is wanted on a Theft by Deception charge. Investigators say someone paid her thousands to install a deck but that work was never started.

Police believe Tevin Scruggs was in the possession of Fentanyl in our area.

Thomas Rooks Jr. is accused of stealing several cartons of cigarettes from a local Circle K.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.