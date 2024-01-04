Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Harlem Globetrotters Ball Kid Contest
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Crime Stoppers: Man steals boots from Boot Barn off Memorial Pkwy.

Crime of the Week: If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.
By Gina Benitez
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new pair of shoes can be pricey. Some people do not want to cough up the cash to buy them so they swipe them.

Investigators say in November, a man went into the Boot Barn off of Memorial Parkway and laced up a pair of brown boots.

Police say he did not stop by the register to pay and instead just walked out.

If you know him or any others on this list police are looking for this week call HPD.

Vincent Coleman is wanted for Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine. Authorities say he had cocaine in his possession and planned on selling it in the area.

Police tell us Portia Hazelwood, is charged with theft of property. She’s accused of stealing several items from the Lowe’s off the Parkway.

Brittany Wheeling is wanted on a Theft by Deception charge. Investigators say someone paid her thousands to install a deck but that work was never started.

Police believe Tevin Scruggs was in the possession of Fentanyl in our area.

Thomas Rooks Jr. is accused of stealing several cartons of cigarettes from a local Circle K.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen Cops find 9 day old wings, rodent droppings and flies around the Valley this week
Lauderdale County authorities identify remains found in early December as Bradley Eugene Lard,...
Remains found in Lauderdale Co. identified as man missing since 2019
First Alert Weather
48 First Alert For Wintry Mix Late Thursday Into Friday
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
New Alabama overtime tax exemption law takes effect Jan. 1st
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Man steals boots from Boot Barn off Memorial Pkwy
Crime Stoppers: Man steals boots from Boot Barn off Memorial Pkwy
Warren Siao will now go before a grand jury
Case of man shooting and killing tow truck driver bound to a grand jury
The Marshall County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored...
Newly established Marshall Co. NAACP chapter with more than 130 members to install officers
Huntsville Hospital announced on Tuesday that it signed an agreement to acquire DeKalb...
Huntsville Hospital purchases DeKalb Regional Medical Center