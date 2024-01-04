Courtview Towers tenants could be displaced for a few weeks after fire evacuation

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over 200 people are still waiting to return to their home at Courtview Towers after a fire that happened on Friday.

Tenants have been eagerly waiting to go home but officials with the Florence Fire Department said they are working on getting the building back up to code.

Florence Fire Chief Tim Anerton said they should know by next week what exactly started the fire but it might be a few weeks before tenants can move back in.

John Snow is one of the more than 200 people waiting to return to the apartment complex. He recalls waking up to the fire at 4 a.m. on Friday.

“You could kind of see the one apartment on the fourth floor, was, a lot of smoke was coming out of it but the firemen were all over it.”

Chief Anerton said the fire broke out in a bedroom on the fourth floor leading to one person’s tragic death. He said it might be a few weeks before any residents can move back in because the fire alarms and detection system as well as the electrical system were damaged. Until they are repaired, the tenants are being put up in different hotels in Florence.

The Red Cross is still bringing them food and others are gathering some necessities for them.

“They’re donating their time and food,” Snow said. “Donating clothes and anything we needed. So yeah, it’s been really good from my perspective, you know. I’m sure that some folks got complaints but everybody does in a situation like this, it’s very stressful. We’ve been displaced from our homes and everything. You know, I just try and stay as upbeat as I can about everything.”

Director of Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services Cheryl Jones rescued six pets from the building. She said only two animals received minor burns.

“We take care of their needs for the pets and we want to help the people too,” Jones said.

Jones said although she mainly works with pets, the people in that building deserve just as much help.

“We’re compiling a list, so we’re collecting donations,” Jones said. “One of the dispatchers at Florence PD is also helping me so she gets stuff dropped off to her. We’re accepting donations at the shelter. Just so that they know that somebody cares.”

The items that are needed for both men and women most are socks, slippers, sweats, jackets and undergarments. They really need sizes XL or bigger. They can be dropped off at Florence Animal Services building or the Florence Police Department.

