Colbert County traffic stop turns up drugs in two different counties

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is behind bars after police say they discovered several pounds of drugs on him during a traffic stop in one county.

And then, more drugs and a gun in another county.

Officials told the Times Daily that Wendell West was speeding and they pulled him over in Colbert County.

They noticed that West was acting nervous and smelled like alcohol.

West allegedly admitted to officials that he had 10 pounds of marijuana in the car and he was arrested.

Police then obtained a search warrant and went to West’s residence in Franklin County. There, they discovered more drugs and a gun at his home.

He is facing several charges and is in the Colbert County Jail.

