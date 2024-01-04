Deals
The Christmas surprise of a lifetime

Lainey Wilson surprises young fan on Christmas morning after seeing viral TikTok
Lainey Wilson surprised super fan Sophia Gwin on Christmas morning
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAYDEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Everyone has that one Christmas gift that they’ll never forget. For Sophia Gwin, it’s some concert tickets to see her favorite artist, Lainey Wilson.

After posting a video of Sophia’s reaction to TikTok, the video went viral. As if that wasn’t enough, Lainey Wilson ended up seeing the video herself and decided to give Sophia the gift of a lifetime. On Christmas morning, Lainey herself visited Sophia.

Lainey Wilson hugs super fan Sophia on Christmas morning
Lainey Wilson hugs super fan Sophia on Christmas morning(Chelsea Gwin)

“She came up to our house and I was so excited,” said Sophia. “I couldn’t help but cry, it was so exciting for me.”

The excitement alone from seeing Lainey duet the viral video was enough for Sophia, but getting to meet her in person was something she never could have imagined.

In Lainey’s response, she says Sophia has “such a light” about her and goes on to tell her that she’ll be coming backstage during her concert in Huntsville, AL later this year. She also told Sophia to bring her bell bottoms and to wear a hat.

The entire family was surprised when Lainey showed up
The entire family was surprised when Lainey showed up(Chelsea Gwin)

To make sure Sophia would have the best hat to wear, she delivered a signed cowboy hat to her home on Christmas morning.

I am still not over it... when I went to sleep that night, I just didn’t want it to be over.

Sophia Gwin
Lainey gave Sophia an amazing, unbeatable gift...a signed cowgirl hat
Lainey gave Sophia an amazing, unbeatable gift...a signed cowgirl hat(Chelsea Gwin)

Luckily for her, she’ll get to see her new bestie Lainey at the concert on August 8.

