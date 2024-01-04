Deals
Case of man shooting and killing tow truck driver bound to a grand jury

Warren Siao will now go before a grand jury
Warren Siao will now go before a grand jury(WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp)
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A judge has ruled the case of a man accused of shooting and killing a tow truck driver will now go before a grand jury.

Warren Siao was charged with murder after Madison County Deputies found 38-year-old Jayson shot to death in front of his home.

On Wednesay, Siao appeared before a Madison County judge for a preliminary hearing.

Madison County Detective Joshua Mosely took the stand to share details about the night of the shooting, and his personal interview with Siao.

Mosley says Siao told him he was in bed when his dogs began barking at a commotion outside. After getting up to investigate, Siao claimed he saw what he thought were two people trying to steal his car.

Those two people were Jayson Click and a fellow tow truck driver attempting to repossess Siao’s car. Mosley said Siao admitted in his interview that he had a three-month gap in employment, and was behind on payments.

Mosely testified in court that the two men had attempted to knock on Siao’s door twice before towing the car, however both Siao and his wife told investigators they never heard them knocking.

Mosely said Siao admitted to investigators that the fired five to six rounds when he saw the two men taking his car, but only intended to scare them.

Unfortunately, Click was struck and died on the scene

Siao also admitted to calling 911, not because he shot at the men, but for “backup”.

After hearing testimony from Detective Mosely, Judge Donald Rizzardi ruled there was enough evidence for Siao’s case to go before a grand jury.

Siao is currently out of jail on bond.

