AM freezing fog followed by sunshine and chilly 40s Thursday afternoon

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Forecast Wind Chill
WAFF Forecast Wind Chill(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning.  Just a few clouds are overhead to start off the morning with very chilly temperatures in the 20s, the wind chill may even briefly dip into the teens for a few locations. 

Areas of dense fog and freezing fog have developed across the Tennessee Valley and visibility can fall to less than one quarter mile in spots.  No major travel impacts are expected, but there can be a few slick or icy spots on bridges and overpasses in the foggy areas.  Today will bring ample sunshine, but it will be a cold January day with the wind chill staying in the 30s for the morning and afternoon thanks to a northerly breeze. 

Friday is looking mostly cloudy and seasonal with highs around 50 degrees.  Widespread rain showers will move in late Friday night and increase in coverage by Saturday morning.  Temperatures will stay in the 40s for Saturday so this will all fall as very chilly rain with most locations seeing 0.5 to 1 inch of rainfall by the early afternoon. 

Next Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day as a strong storm system moves in from the southwest.  The severe weather threat should stay to our south, but heavy rainfall will arrive by late Monday night and stick around through Tuesday.  Some locations can see two or more inches of rain.  Along with the heavy rainfall, non-storm related wind gusts will likely exceed 40 miles per hour on Tuesday morning and this can lead to isolated power outages, please check back for the latest on Tuesday’s forecast.

