Alabamians living in medically underserved areas at risk as gun violence increases

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As gun violence increases across the country, millions are left without sufficient help because rural hospitals don’t always have enough resources to save people from life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a new report from NBC News.

This situation is made worse in Alabama as the CEO of Huntsville Hospital, Jeff Samz tells 48 News rural hospitals are closing in the state.

But the Deputy Director of the Alabama Hospital Association, Danne Howard says these smaller hospitals still play a big role in the coordinated statewide trauma system.

Howard says the chain of command works like this: In the event of a shooting or bad crash with severe injuries, patients are immediately evaluated, taken to a local, rural hospital where they can be stabilized, or immediately taken to one with more resources.

The lack of resources isn’t just limited to these rural hospitals. Howard says every hospital in Alabama has job openings right now.

She also says we have top-tier talent here, but it doesn’t always stay here.

“Alabama is a big exporter of excellent trained health care professionals that we train here, and then they go somewhere else to work,” Howard said. “And when your reimbursement rates for the services you provide are some of the lowest in the nation, you’re not able to support some of the salaries that you wish that you could pay.”

The hospitals with more resources tend to be Level 1 Trauma Centers, like Huntsville Hospital and UAB.

That means they have a higher level of care and more resources and can handle life-threatening injuries.

Of the 67 counties in Alabama, 58 are in medically underserved areas including several counties in North Alabama, according to the state Department of Health.

Well over 2.5 million people in Alabama live in primary care health professional shortage areas. That’s 62% of the total population.

Even so, Howard says rural hospitals should not be overlooked when disaster strikes.

“Don’t bypass the closest hospital for the sake of going to a higher level (hospital) unless you have to,” she said.

Howard says the Alabama Hospital Association is working with lawmakers and trying to get more development programs for health careers.

She adds they’re also seeing success stories come out of the state’s college apprenticeship program with hands-on training.

The goal of the Preceptor Tax Incentive Program, which provides income tax credit incentives for health professions students to train in rural counties, is to get them to stay a while, and perhaps take a job in these underserved areas.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.